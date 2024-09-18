Shropshire residents capture beautiful scenery as summer turns to autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures remain high, for now, as the county enjoys some September sunshine, but it's the season where we start to lose some light each day.

Sunrise times are creeping later beyond 7am, while by the end of this month sunset will fall before 7pm.

Liz Woodbridge's amazing snaps near Ellesmere this week

At least the weather and later sunrise time has provided some residents with an excellent opportunity to get their cameras out, as deputy mayor of Ellesmere and keen photographer Liz Woodbridge did this week.

The Shropshire resident shared her snaps of Ellesmere's countryside from her morning walk on Monday, capturing some stunning settings and early morning light.

Liz posted her amazing pictures of her local waterways online, saying it's the "season of mists and mellow fruitfulness".

Last month, Shropshire residents shared their favourite views from around the county, with Ellesmere canal in autumn featuring as a favourite as well as the Brown Clee, the River Severn, heritage railway sites, and many more stunning sites in the region.