Casualty rescued from water at popular Shropshire lake - paramedics on the scene

The incident happened at Alderford Lake, Whitchurch.

Firefighters helped put the patient onto a longboard and paramedics treated them.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 2.37pm on Saturday, September 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'urgent' in Whitchurch.

"One casualty assisted onto longboard and now in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Wellington and Whitchurch.

West Midland Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.