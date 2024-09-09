Watch: Hundreds of athletes compete in Shropshire event which is becoming one of the top triathlons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Triathlon is billed as fast becoming one of the UK's favourite races and organisers this year put on a variety of races for athletes of all abilities.

They included a staggered middle distance, Olympic and relay and a sprint and relay event featuring elite athletes - all started early on Sunday morning from The Mere.

Competitors pushing their bikes as they make their way to the road section of the event

The sprint distance took in a 750m swim, 25k cycle ride and and five kilometre run, with the Olympic event being held over a 1,500m swim, 39k cycle and 10k run. There was also a middle distance event which was the furthest, consisting of a 2,000m swim, 78k cycle ride and 20k run.

One of the athletes nears the finish line in Cremorne Gardens, Ellesmere

Entrants swam in Ellesmere's mere before cycling on local roads between Shropshire and Wales and then ran along a closed lane and through the Mere's Cremorne Gardens.

A four-legged friend was there to support the athletes in Ellesmere

The event also brought a welcome boost to Ellesmere's economy, with hundreds of people watching the event along with friends and family supporting the athletes.

It was a test of endurance for athletes in the Shropshire Triathlon on Sunday

Early bird entries for next year's event (August 31) are already open: learn more at uktriathlon.co.uk/events/shropshire-triathlon.