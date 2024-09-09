Watch: Hundreds of athletes compete in Shropshire event which is becoming one of the top triathlons
Athletes got the chance to 'Tri' out an event which took in stunning Shropshire countryside around the Ellesmere area on Sunday.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Triathlon is billed as fast becoming one of the UK's favourite races and organisers this year put on a variety of races for athletes of all abilities.
They included a staggered middle distance, Olympic and relay and a sprint and relay event featuring elite athletes - all started early on Sunday morning from The Mere.
The sprint distance took in a 750m swim, 25k cycle ride and and five kilometre run, with the Olympic event being held over a 1,500m swim, 39k cycle and 10k run. There was also a middle distance event which was the furthest, consisting of a 2,000m swim, 78k cycle ride and 20k run.
Entrants swam in Ellesmere's mere before cycling on local roads between Shropshire and Wales and then ran along a closed lane and through the Mere's Cremorne Gardens.
The event also brought a welcome boost to Ellesmere's economy, with hundreds of people watching the event along with friends and family supporting the athletes.
Early bird entries for next year's event (August 31) are already open: learn more at uktriathlon.co.uk/events/shropshire-triathlon.