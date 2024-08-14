Shropshire town centre roads to close for two nights with 24-mile diversion in place
A Shropshire town centre will be closed overnight for two nights next week.
By Megan Jones
Published
Three roads in Ellesmere town centre will close between 7.30pm and 6am on Tuesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 22.
Willow Street, Victoria Street and Scotland Street will be closed for work to renew all the road markings in the town centre.