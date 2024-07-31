Unusual farm diversification plans resubmitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Documents submitted to the planning authority confirm an application for a change of use from agricultural field to natural burial ground at New Farm, near Lee, as well as the construction of a new road entrance and car park.

An earlier version of the application was withdrawn in March, but new plans came forward last week with additional supporting information.

A pre-application decision for the earlier scheme said a total of 500 burials could take place at the former dairy farm, with graves marked with small plaques laid flush to the ground which would not be visible from outside the site.

New Farm, Lee, near Ellesmere, the site of a proposed natural burial site. Picture: Google

Around one burial is expected to take place per month, according to supporting documentation supplied with the new application.

An earlier response from the Environment Agency had requested a groundwater risk assessment for the site, which has now been supplied.

The land is in flood risk zone one, meaning it is considered to be at the lowest risk of flooding.

The supplied specialist flooding report says the contamination risks presented by the potential burial of human remains and the presence of the primary aquifer in the bedrock under the site are “low” due to the relatively low projected number of burials per year.

“The risks to identified receptors are considered to be low because this is a low density of burials within the site of 1.9 hectares in size,” the report said.

“Associated risks of groundwater flooding of grave plots is low.

“The type of burial is natural with no expected burials of embalmed remains. Natural wicker or cardboard coffins will be used with an anticipated quicker rate of decomposition with limited toxins. A linen or cotton shroud will be used with no expected decomposition of microplastics or synthetic materials.

“The sequence of burials will be from the east adjacent to the proposed car park towards the west.”

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.