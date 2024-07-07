Competition and entertainment as beauty spot hosts fundraising regatta

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ellesmere Rotary Bell Boat Regatta, took place at The Mere today, with spectators treated to a raft of races across four categories.

Organised by Ellesmere Rotary Club the event was raising money for two local causes – Ella's Army, which raises funds for Brain Tumour Research, and Plantation Wood Ellesmere, which cares for another local attraction.

Action from this afternoon's Ellesmere Regatta.

The event started at 11.30, with spectators able to watch on from Cremorne Gardens as competitors battled it out in the open, ladies, junior, and family categories.

In addition to the racing, Cremorne Gardens also hosted an array of stalls, refreshments and entertainment.