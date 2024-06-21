Police want witnesses and dash-cam footage after 19-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police is investigating the crash in Harmer Hill at around midnight on Wednesday, into Thursday.

It involved a Suzuki RV125 motorbike travelling on the A528 which left the road and hit a tree.

The rider, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police said today: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage which shows it.

"We’re also keen to hear from any local residents who may have CCTV or video doorbell footage showing the collision or the motorcycle in the moments beforehand."

Footage can be uploaded directly to West Mercia Police's digital evidence portal at westmercia.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/581i19062024.

Anyone with information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact detectives on DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or 01743 261832.