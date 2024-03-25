Man and woman taken to hospital after car crashes into bus stop in Ellesmere

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three emergency services had been scrambled to Scotland Street, near Oswestry Road in Ellesmere, on Sunday which was closed as they dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Oswestry Road in Ellesmere at 11.54am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered one car had come off the road and collided with a bus stop.

"The driver, a man, and a female passenger were assessed by ambulance staff and did not appear to have serious injuries but were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessments."

West Mercia Police asked people to avoid the area near Oswestry Road due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent an appliance from Ellesmere's fire station to the scene to make it safe following the crash.

A spokesperson said crews used small gear to make the vehicle electronically safe and deal with the incident which involved "one car in collision with bus shelter".

The fire crew sent its stop message at 12.31pm.