Town road closed after car crashes into bus shelter

West Mercia Police, firefighters and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were scrambled to reports of a crash in Scotland Street, in Ellesmere at 12.15pm on Sunday.

Police asked people to avoid the area near Oswestry Road due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent an appliance from Ellesmere's fire station to the scene to make it safe following the crash.

A spokesperson said crews used small gear to make the vehicle electronically safe and deal with the incident which involved "one car in collision with bus shelter".

The land ambulance service and the police were reportedly on the scene.

The fire crew sent its stop message at 12.31pm.