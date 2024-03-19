College rugby stars set to touch down in South America

Thirty players from Ellesmere College will head to Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil this week to perfect their skills and take in the sights.

Led by the director of Ellesmere College Rugby Academy and ex professional player himself, Alex Murphy, the team will spend two weeks hopping between countries, taking in the culture and playing against local sides.

Mr Murphy said: “The college has a great history of touring to fantastic destinations, but this is a rugby tour like no other we’ve done before.

“We wanted to go somewhere a little different where the boys could experience different cultures and three countries on one tour will certainly provide them with that.

“This is a great roving tour as we hop from Buenos Aires Argentina, to Montevideo Uruguay, and back before going on to stay in Brazil for a short period.

“In addition, there will be a good mix of opportunities for them to play against local club sides in both Argentina and Uruguay so we are all very much looking forward to making the most of this trip. It packs in a lot!”

Ellesmere Rugby Academy tours every four years and previous sporting development opportunities have been to Australia, Canada and South Africa.

This year the players, aged between 16 and 18-years-old, will also get to go on a number of excursions while on tour which include Iguazu falls, a tour of the Tigre Delta and a Gaucho experience.

It includes a boat trip through the rainforest, exploring a busy market town, seeing a Brazilian show and many different types of buffet food.

The trip has been made possible thanks to a number of local businesses who have sponsored new playing and leisure kits for all the players - Chartier, ARH group, Matthews Solicitors, Barnes Logistics, Wealth at work, Lakeside, EasyFlow and a number of businesses from Ellesmere town have contributed to the cost.

In addition Akuma Sports - a company owned by an Old Ellesmerian - gifted the team a playing top.

Alex added: “We could not have done this without the help and support of both parents and families of the players and also the businesses that have sponsored us and gifted kit. We are very grateful.

“It is sure to be a special time for the boys going and we will be sure to thank everyone with many pictures of our travels, I am sure.”