Consultation process starts as firm plans to 'relocate some operations' to Netherlands

Fullwood JOZ, a manufacturer of automated milking systems, based in Grange Road, Ellesmere confirmed in January it was looking to move from its base, with new premises being sought within a ‘commutable distance’ to ensure the retention of staff.

But now bosses of the business, previously Fullwood Packo until a takeover in mid-2022, have confirmed the company is looking to relocate some operations to its Agriport plant in The Netherlands.

The company has not confirmed to the Shropshire Star how many staff would be impacted by the changes.