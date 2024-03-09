Fire service called to tackle blaze involving wheelie bins
A fire crew was called to tackle a blaze involving a series of wheelie bins.
The incident took place at Kenwick Springs in Ellesmere last night.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at around 8.40pm,
One crew was sent to the scene from Ellesmere and found a fire involving three wheelie bins in the open.
They used a jet to extinguish the blaze and were finished at the scene shortly before 9pm.