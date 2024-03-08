Two roads in Ellesmere to close for repairs

Love Lane and Swan Hill will be closed for repairs and patching work later this month, ahead of surface dressing later this year.

Love Lane will be closed from Tuesday, March 19 to Thursday, March 21, from 8am to 5pm each day.

Swan Hill to Coptiviney will be closed from Tuesday, March 19 to Friday 22, also from 8am to 5pm.

A signed diversion will be in place while the work is taking place, but access will be provided for any properties and businesses within the closure, with staff onsite able to assist.

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day while the work is in progress.