Mental health will be on the agenda at town council meeting

Mr Warden will give a short talk to councillors before the main agenda gets underway.

There will be presentations on Ellesmere market and a digital town hub and items on the Town Hall, the Boathouse and Ellesmere Cricket Club as well as looking ahead at how the council should mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A request to clean and repair the town's War Memorial has also been received.

Members of the public are welcome at the meeting at the Town Hall, starting at 7.15pm. During the first 10 minutes of the meeting members of the public are welcome to ask questions of the council or make representations.