Ellesmere's Pizza The Mere serves up its final slice

Oktay and Nalen Basceken have been the owners of Ellesmere Pizza The Mere at Ellesmere Hotel for the last three years.

But the couple announced on Wednesday that they will close down this week.

Posting on their social media page, Oktay wrote: "Me and my wife would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your strong support over the last three years.

"It was great success of doing business here in Ellesmere and I wouldn’t do without your support.

Pizza The Mere has been based at the Ellesmere Hotel for three years. Photo: Google

"But [the] good news is; it’s not the end yet as a new project is on the way. I will happily announce when we are ready to start again."

Last year, the couple launched an appeal for help after the earthquake ravaged their hometown in Turkey.