Ellesmere Primary School plant cherry tree in remembrance of the Holocaust

Ellesmere Primary School welcomed local Shropshire Coucillor Geoff Elner and members of the two inter faith forums in Shropshire to a special ceremony on Friday.

This centred on planting the 19th tree in the Shropshire cherry tree orchard of remembrance for the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and genocides in Cambodia, Bosnia and Darfur.

Mark Michaels at Year 6 assembly

In a special Year 6 assembly, the pupils shared how their values and aspirations linked with the theme chosen by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust for 2024: ”Fragility of Freedom”.

Geoff Elner talked with them, as did Mark Michaels from the South Shropshire Inter Faith Forum, and poetry was shared by Imam Sohayb Peerbhai from the Forum. A candle was then lit, before Peter Vousden from the Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum read a prayer.

Imam Sohayb Peerbhai, for the South Shropshire Interfaith Forum, and Mark Michaels at Year 6 assembly

John Blessington, Shropshire Council arboriculturist, talked about the importance of trees with the pupils, helping them with tips on how to care for the tree once it had been planted by them. Reverend John Vernon from the local parish then closed the ceremony with a final prayer.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “In planting this cherry tree at Ellesmere Primary School, we show our continued intent to help primary school pupils in the county to understand more about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews perished along with other victims including Roma and Sinti communities, as well as learning about other genocides.

“I was really pleased to hear how much the Year 6 pupils there have taken from their participation in this important event. Well done to everyone involved, and thank you as ever to the inter faith forums who came together with us on this.“

Councillor Elner said: “I found the service very thought-provoking and l believe that, together, we paid tribute and honoured the victims of the Holocaust and the subsequent episodes of genocide.

“The message regarding the fragility of peace was delivered, and the pupils understood that the horrors of the past cannot be allowed to ever be repeated; and that if we all work together, we can all build a safe future for everyone.

“The cherry tree we planted will be a living reminder, and l know it will be well looked after.”

Peter Vousden, of Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum, commented that the ceremony had been beautiful, and how important it was to keep remembering the Holocaust this way; whilst Mark Michaels said it had never been more important for faiths to come together.

Holocaust Memorial Day, on 27 January each year, marks the Holocaust and other atrocities perpetrated by the Nazis, including against people with disabilities, Sinti and Roma communities, people who were black or Slavic eg from Poland, and people who were gay.

The day also commemorates other genocides that have taken place since the Second World War.