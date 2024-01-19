Mere lives up to its name as the white stuff falls on frozen water

Ice fishing would have been the only option for members of the private angling club at the mere near Ellesmere and the sailing club members also stayed on dry land leaving just the ducks to waddle on the snow.

The ice formed after several days of sub zero temperatures and Thursday evening saw snow flurries blown south down the Cheshire Gap into north Shropshire.

However the thaw is already underway as the thermometer crept above freezing on Friday and was expected to be into double figures by Sunday.

And weather warnings for cold weather and snow have now been replaced by warnings for Storm Isha and heavy rain and wind.

Winds of more than 50 miles an hour are forecast for Shropshire on Sunday.