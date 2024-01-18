Ellesmere council tax payers find out how much they will pay for town precept

At the January meeting Ellesmere Town Council set its budget for the financial year 2024/25.

Councillors agreed to increase the Council Tax precept by eight per cent - equivalent to an increase of 26p per week on a band D property.

Councillor Graham Hutchinson, Chair of the Finance and Resources Committee, said: “All local councils have their different circumstances to consider, and are seeking to support their communities in the best way they can in these difficult times by maintaining the important services that they provide.

This increase is in line with many other councils across the country.

He said careful management in recent years had meant that Ellesmere Town Council was able to approve the repair of the Town Hall roof in 2023/24, and residents will have seen this work being carried out in recent weeks on this important local amenity.

The Council’s financial position remains healthy, and it is committed to maintaining its services to the community. This necessary increase in the precept will help to sustain this situation.