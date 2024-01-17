The incident happened yesterday on the A528 at Whitemere, Ellesmere. Firefighters were called out but paramedics were not required.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 3.35pm on Tuesday, January 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a road traffic collision in Ellesmere. One tanker had come to rest in precarious position on road way. Crews made vehicle safe."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Ellesmere and Wem. An operations officer was also in attendance.