Fire service called to deal with HGV crash

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been alerted to an incident involving an HGV at around 3.35pm.

The incident took place on the A528 at Whitemere, south of Ellesmere.

Crews from Ellesmere and Wem were sent to the scene and an update from the fire service said that one tanker had come to rest in precarious position on road way.

It said that the crews had worked to make the vehicle safe.