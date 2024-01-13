Police appeal after graffiti appears across town

The graffiti has been tagged on walls, BT boxes, road signs and bus shelters in Ellesmere, according to Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Peter Roberts.

He has urged anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: "West Mercia Police have had a report of graffiti in Ellesmere. This has appeared on numerous walls, BT boxes, road signs and bus shelters.

"If you have any information relating to the person or persons responsible, please contact PCSO Pete Roberts on either 07870 219019 or e-mail ellesmeretr.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."

He added: "Graffiti is a criminal offence as there is a cost element to the removal of the images or tags, it is also unsightly and on occasions can be offensive."