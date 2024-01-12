Car blaze shuts road as emergency services deal with the fire

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the blaze on the B5068 at Elson.

No one was injured.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service received 999 calls at about 8.50pm on Thursday and a crew from Ellesmere went to the scene from its base about a mile away.

Police were also on scene and helped with traffic measures.

Traffic was diverted away from the main Ellesmere to St Martin's road.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control by 9.25pm. About 50 per cent of the vehicle was destroyed.