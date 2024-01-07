Two arrested on suspicion of drug supply after pursuit involving police helicopter

Officers say a vehicle failed to stop for them in the Ellesmere area on Saturday and was pursued by road traffic officers.

PCSO Tracey Walker, of the Ellesmere Town and Rural police team, said: "The vehicle was pursued by road traffic officers. The force helicopter (NPAS) was deployed to support ground units."

Police say the vehicle was stopped and two adults, one male and one female were arrested at the scene, as a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were found.

"Both parties were arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop, possession with intent to supply and a and a number of driving offences," said PCSO Walker.

On Sunday police said they remain in police custody on going enquiries.

Officers say it was an intelligence led incident, initiated by Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team.