Inquest opened after popular sportswoman, 31, found dead in Shropshire park

Anna Patricia Shore, who was aged 31, was found at The Mere, Ellesmere on October 21 last year.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told emergency services attended after a call from a concerned member of the public.

Nothing could be done to save Ms Shore and her death was confirmed by paramedics at the scene.

Police confirmed they were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement in her death. Her body was identified by a police officer who knew her personally.

Ms Shore, who was born in Oswestry and lived in Hillcrest, Ellesmere, worked as a teaching assistant.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 4 this year.

The opening of the inquest comes after hundreds turned out for a New Year's Day 5k run/walk in Ms Shore's memory.

She was described as popular and an avid sportswoman, who captained the Elles Belles cricket team and had run the London Marathon in aid of the Mind mental health charity.

The New Year's Day event in her honour raised more than £1,000 for the same charity.