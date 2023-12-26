Firefighters rescue person from lift at retirement complex in Ellesmere

The incident happened at Jebb Court Retirement Living in Canal Way, Ellesmere.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.23pm on Monday, December 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue - persons locked in' in Ellesmere.

"One person rescued from lift using small tools and lift key."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Ellesmere.