Overwhelming support for Ellesmere's poppy appeal in difficult times

The local branch of the Royal British Legion has revealed that more than £10,430 was donated in just three weeks following the launch of this year’s appeal at the end of October.

“It’s far better than expected” said Caroline Ford, who took over as volunteer appeal organiser earlier this year.

“In fact, we’d been worried that we might not collect as much as in previous years because of the cost of living crisis.

“However, the people of Ellesmere and the surrounding area have been incredibly generous. We’re totally overwhelmed by their big-hearted response and I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to each and everyone who donated. We’re really privileged to have such a caring community here.

“We’re also very grateful for the involvement of so many local schools, shops, pubs and other businesses in helping us to raise such a large amount in such a short time.

“We couldn’t have done it without them, or the small team of volunteers, including the local Army Cadets, who played such active part in fund-raising. It’s been a great team effort.”

Mrs Ford said Tesco had played a significant role by providing space at the entrance to its Ellesmere store for the Legion to set up a poppy merchandise stall which brought in more than £3,400.

Another £1,000 was donated via the Mere Motors service station. Local schools also raised more than £1,000, with students at Lakelands Academy taking part in a crocheted poppy project, while the Criftins Coffee Club contributed nearly £450 with an event at the village centre.

Legion branch chairman Bob McBride said: “We still have more money to come in, and, of course, our fundraising will continue right through to the end of the financial year at the end of next September but this is an unprecedented start. It is a really impressive achievement for a small town like Ellesmere.

“It really shows how much the people here recognise and value the role of our armed forces community and the work they do in keeping us safe.

“The money raised here will do tremendous good in helping servicemen and women, veterans and their families, including those who’ve suffered life-changing injuries, those who’ve lost loved ones and others who need help with their financial, health and welfare needs. On their behalf, thank you all, again.”