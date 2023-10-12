F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart donates prizes for Shropshire school concert

Sir Jackie Stewart

Ellesmere College will host a charity concert to raise funds for Race Against Dementia, a charity set up by British motorsport legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

Sir Jackie - a three-time Formula 1 world champion who has visited the prestigious school a number of times - will send a video message to thank the school for the event.

Organisers are calling on people and businesses to buy tickets or donate raffle prizes.

Stephen Mullock, deputy headmaster at Ellesmere College, said: “The concert will be raising money for the amazing charity, Race Against Dementia.

“Sir Jackie is no stranger to Ellesmere, having visited the school on a number of occasions, and on his last visit he opened our Support for Learning Department.

“Sir Jackie’s wife, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia almost 10 years ago and all monies raised from the concert will go towards this charity - the aim is raise funds to fuel five teams of elite dementia research teams racing to fast-track a cure for dementia.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to hear a wide-ranging programme, including film music, musicals and popular music - it promises to be an unforgettable evening of family entertainment.

“We are appealing for raffle prizes to be donated to the event and tickets can be bought in advance or on the door.”

The Race Against Dementia Concert will take place in the Big School at Ellesmere College at 7pm on October 13.

There will be performances from the Lower School Choir, Chapel Choir, Chamber Choir, Lower School Band, Senior Orchestra and Choral Society - as well as the Choir of Adcote school.

Raffle prizes include two specially donated items from Sir Jackie Stewart and the RAD charity - a hardback copy of Sir Jackie’s book “Winning is Not Enough” and a half size Mini–Bell Helmet, both signed by Sir Jackie.

Raffle tickets can be bought for £2 each by emailing external.relations@ellesmere.com or on the night.

Tickets are £10 for adults, including an interval drink, or under 18s are free. These can be purchased by emailing musicadmin@ellesmere.com or can be purchased on the door.