Daughter, 8, upstages singer mum during performance at festival

Molly and Eliza Cheesman

Molly Cheesman, well known for gigs across Shropshire, was on stage at the Sausage and Cider fundraising festival at Ellesmere Cricket Club on Sunday.

The appreciative festival goers were enjoying Molly's performance when she invited daughter Eliza to join her.

The banter between the two brought laughter but then the crowd were silenced when Eliza began to sing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid.

Her voice left the audience open mouthed and the mum and daughter duo went on to sing a selection of covers of hits and musical numbers.

Sisters, June, Doreen and Anita enjoy the festival

Eliza will return to the stage later this month when she takes part in Annie JR at Theatre Severn on September 22.

The production by Get Your Wigle On will see Eliza take the role of Annie's friend coincidently named Molly.

Her proud mum said Eliza had been singing since she was tiny.

"She loves singing and goes to the Get Your Wigle on junior classes in Shrewsbury," Molly said.

"I am sure she will do well whatever she does in life - she wanted to know how much I would be paying her for her performance!"

The Sausage and Cider Festival saw bands and singers perform at the club's grounds over the three days.

Kenny Grifftiths, Matt Davison and Liam Gittins volunteering at the festival

There were also children's activities and not only cider and sausages but other food and drink available including locally made pizzas and ice-cream.

Ellesmere Cricket Club's second side played on the Saturday with a women's cricket tournament on Sunday.