Ellesmere fashion trader who made good breast cancer recovery prepares for repeat summer shopping event for charity

In the past year, Ismay Evans, who runs a women’s wear shop in the town’s High Street has raised funds for Breast Cancer Now.

She is hoping to boost the charity’s coffers further by hosting another charity evening at Ellesmere Town Hall on August 3.

It will be similar to an event she organised a year ago- only six months after she had a mastectomy at the Princess Royal hospital in Telford following a breast cancer diagnosis three months earlier.

Ismay, 53, is also keen to highlight the importance of having regular screening checks. “If I had ignored the call to have a mammogram i I wouldn’t have known that I had hidden pre-cancer cells....and the consequences could have been unthinkable,” she said.

“I’m determined to get the message across to others that it’s vital not to miss regular checks including mammogram screening, and I’m also trying to to give something back by raising money for Breast Cancer Now. The charity does a wonderful job by funding research, raising awareness and provide care and support.”

The charity evening at Ellesmere Town Hall will include 20 craft stalls and a special display featuring advice and information about the disease, which affects about 55,000 women and a much smaller number of men across the UK every year.

Other local businesses and some of Ismay’s customers have donated prizes for a giant raffle, while friends Janice Williams and Jeanette and Andy Moores from Moores Landscapes Ltd have provided sponsorship to help cover costs.

The event will be held between 6.30 and 10 pm with tickets costing £5, to include a glass of wine or a soft drink. There will be a bar and other refreshments available.

Ismay is inviting guests to wear ‘something pink’ – the official colour of the breast cancer awareness campaign.

She added: “I’ve go so much to be thankful for and this is my way of saying a huge ‘thank you’ to the medical teams who treated me at Telford and Shrewsbury and to the ‘angels’ at our local Churchmere Medical Practice who supported me after my operation. The care I’ve received has been excellent and my customers have been wonderfully supportive.

“According to official figures, breast cancer survival in the UK has doubled in the past 40 years due to a combination of improvements in treatment and care, earlier detection through screening and faster diagnosis.

“I’ve been very fortunate, and I hope that I can do my bit to help other people facing a similar situation by raising awareness.”