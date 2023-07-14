Local children sample park's new play equipment after helping choose it's design

Local children try out the accessible roundabout

Pupils from Ellesmere Primary School were invited to join Shropshire Council and Ellesmere Town Council to celebrate the new play area at Cremorne Gardens, part of the attractions at The Mere. The play area upgrade is part of Shropshire Council’s £100,000 investment in the popular county beauty spot.

The Mere is the largest of Shropshire’s meres and is surrounded by gardens, woodland walks and historic parkland. A new kiosk next to the play area has also been installed selling refreshments to visitors.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital; Geoff Elner. local Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban; Councillor Anne Wignall, Ellesmere Mayor; with representatives of Shropshire Council and Ellesmere Town Council; and children from Ellesmere Primary School.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “We are delighted the play area is opened in time for children to enjoy over the summer holidays. It was great to welcome some of the pupils from Ellesmere Primary School, who helped canvass opinion from their classmates over what equipment we should actually provide, here too.

“They were able to study four different design proposals, and what we have today is based on their group efforts: judging by the reaction of the children at the opening it is going to be a very popular site.

“The improved play area is the final project to a £100,000 investment in enhancing Cremorne Gardens for locals and visitors, and follows on from the new refreshments kiosk which we were able to open last year.

“The Mere and its attractions are free to use and offer a great day out for people looking for something healthy to do outdoors this summer. We have worked in partnership to improve what is already a much-loved attraction, and we hope that the people of Ellesmere and the thousands of people who visit The Mere each year will benefit.”

The official opening was also supported by Ellesmere Town Council, which supported consultation on the improvements at The Mere.

Geoff Elner, Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban, said: “This has been a real community effort and I am so proud of what has been achieved. It isn’t the end of our plans, there’s more to come.”