Fire crews deal with latest barn blaze - this time near Ellesmere

Fire crews have been called to another barn blaze near Ellesemere this evening.

Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
It comes as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has reported an increase in such incidents in recent weeks.

The latest fire started at around 5.30pm this evening at Lyneal with multiple crews and officers in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked the farming community to please read the farm fire safety information they have provided as it may help prevent damage to farm buildings, stock and crops.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star on Thursday, the service's head of prevention and protection, Scott Bishop, called the recent bout of barn fires 'unusual'.

He said: "It is an unusual amount. We've had seven significant farm fires in the last four months, two in the last two days.

"Our specialist fire investigation teams have found on a number of occasions that they believe the cause of the fire has come from storage of hay that has gone through a chemical reaction within the bails or piles.

There have been multiple barn fires in recent weeks. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
"The reaction has created a significant amount of heat, which then leads to the hay catching fire."

The fire service has issued advice for farmers to help prevent the fires, which includes a risk assessment and arson reduction checklist, information is available online at shropshirefire.gov.uk/safety-community/farm-fire-safety-information.

