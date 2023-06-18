Public footpath on edge of secondary school closed for two years

Published:

A footpath on the edge of Ellesmere has been closed for two years.

It's been closed on public safety grounds (stock image).
Shropshire Council has made an order temporarily prohibiting the use of part of Footpath 12 Ellesmere to the south west of the Lakelands Academy leaving

The Order will continue to be in operation from June12, 2023 until the June12.

The council says the order is required on the grounds of public safety because of the potential danger to the public during works being undertaken on the development.

There is an alternative available.

For further information about closures of Public Rights Of Way in Shropshire contact outdoor.recreation@shropshire.gov.uk.

