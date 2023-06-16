Bowling Club to host garden party as it marks 325 years

Ellesmere Bowling Club has unrivalled views overlooking The Mere and St Mary's Church

Ellesmere Bowling Club in Church Hill is hosting the garden party not only to celebrate its birthday milestone but also to raise funds.

The club needs to find £6,000 for new floodlights on the top green and £9,000 for a new irrigation system.

Head of fundraising at the club, Gerard Brooke-Bennett, said: "We have a range of ages from 13 to 90 as members of the club.

"In some of the teams, we have players who play in the same team as their grandmother!"

The garden party on Sunday, August 6 at 2pm at the club's top green, is open to all members of the public who are invited to bring a picnic.

"We want to remind people that the club is open to all everyone and anyone in the community and is run by the members," added Gerard,

In addition to the Garden Party, to help raise funds, one of the club members, David Cunningham, is to undertake a 120 mile sponsored bike ride between various bowling clubs, starting & finish in Ellesmere, on September 3.