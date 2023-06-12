Medics sent to two-car crash on rural road near Ellesmere

The collision happened in Sodylt Bank, Dudleston, near Ellesmere, shortly before 3.30pm today. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.24pm on Monday, June 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere involving two saloon vehicles. No persons trapped. Crews making vehicle safe."

One fire engine was mobilised from Ellesmere station and paramedics were also sent to the scene.