Dedication to the community earns Freemen honours for carnival and guiding leaders

Councillor Anne Wiggins with Alan and Debbie Hinton

The town council has given the honour of Freeman/Freewoman to Alan and Debbie Hinton for their dedication to Ellesmere Carnival and to Fran Butler for her commitment to Guiding.

Mrs Bulter has been part of the Guiding movement for over 35 years helping the town's Guiding association from Rainbows all the way through to Guides and Rangers.

She said it has been an absolute pleasure to watch the girls grow from young children into independent young adults.

Mr and Mrs Hinton said they were accepting their awards on behalf of the whole Carnival Committee.

"The annual event could not run without the entire carnival committee," he said.

At the monthly Town Council Meeting councillors also welcomed Councillor Naomi Proffitt who was co-opted onto the council.