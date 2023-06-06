Firefighters rushed to the scene of a two vehicle collision near Ellesmere

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a report of a collision at the junction of Eastwick Lane and the B5068 in Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, at around 9.15am.

One fire engine was mobilised from nearby Ellesmere alongside crews from Oswestry and Wellington.

On arrival, crews reported a collision had taken place between two cars and made the scene safe using small gear.

Traffic remained slow in the area both ways along the B5068 and the adjoining Eastwick Lane at around 10.45am.

West Midlands Ambulance sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.