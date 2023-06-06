Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a report of a collision at the junction of Eastwick Lane and the B5068 in Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, at around 9.15am.
One fire engine was mobilised from nearby Ellesmere alongside crews from Oswestry and Wellington.
On arrival, crews reported a collision had taken place between two cars and made the scene safe using small gear.
Traffic remained slow in the area both ways along the B5068 and the adjoining Eastwick Lane at around 10.45am.
West Midlands Ambulance sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene. A spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.
"The drivers, both female, were treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries but did not require further treatment. They were given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."