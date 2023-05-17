Ellesmere chef took his own life, coroner concludes

Divorced Toby Rupert Kingsley Thorogood, aged 48, from Ellesmere, was found dead at his detached four-bed home in Hillcrest by his mother and a neighbour on January 16.

Mr Thorogood's ex-wife and his mother were at court but did not wish to be named.

They told senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery that Mr Thorogood was a meticulous and creative man but troubled by mental health issues. He also had problems at work, and had suffered from a flooding incident at his home.

The coroner, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, was told that a toxicology report revealed that his body retained high levels of a sleeping drug and another for heart problems.

After discussing Mr Thorogood's circumstances with the family, Mr Ellery concluded that the death was suicide.

"I am satisfied that the conclusion has to be that it was suicide," he said.