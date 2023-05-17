Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ellesmere chef took his own life, coroner concludes

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished:

A senior new product development chef took his own life after things got on top of him, a coroner has concluded.

Divorced Toby Rupert Kingsley Thorogood, aged 48, from Ellesmere, was found dead at his detached four-bed home in Hillcrest by his mother and a neighbour on January 16.

Mr Thorogood's ex-wife and his mother were at court but did not wish to be named.

They told senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery that Mr Thorogood was a meticulous and creative man but troubled by mental health issues. He also had problems at work, and had suffered from a flooding incident at his home.

The coroner, sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, was told that a toxicology report revealed that his body retained high levels of a sleeping drug and another for heart problems.

After discussing Mr Thorogood's circumstances with the family, Mr Ellery concluded that the death was suicide.

"I am satisfied that the conclusion has to be that it was suicide," he said.

* Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for FREE on 116 123.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News