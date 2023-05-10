Rob keeping fingers crossed for Vesna in Eurovision after bumping into the group in Prague

Rob McBride with Patrice from Vesna

For Rob, from Ellesmere, recently bumped into the Czech all-girl band Vesna, representing Czechia in the competition.

Vesna won through to the finals of the contest, being hosted in Liverpool, during Tuesday's semi-finals.

Rob, known as the "Tree-Hunter" for his passion for tracking down ancient trees, is now urging people to get behind the group.

He met with Eurovision hopefuls Vesna in February when he was part-way through a 10-country European Tree of the Year trip.

He was in the Green Room at TV Nova Studios in Prague to film a live Saturday Morning chat show piece about the European Tree contest when he bumped into the girl band who were there to participate in an interview about the Czech Eurovision contest. Vesna was the successful winner chosen to represent Czechia.

He said: "Some of the band members were putting the final touches to their make-up, but singer Patrice took time out for a selfie and even wished me luck in my interview. I of course wished them luck."