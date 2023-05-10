Notification Settings

Road closed in Ellesmere while emergency services deal with crash

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished: Last Updated:

A Ellesmere road has been closed while the emergency services deal with a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said at around 12.55pm today police responded to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Talbot Street in Ellesmere.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance. Officers are still on scene and dealing with the collision," the spokesman said.

AA Traffic News says the road has been closed and there is slow traffic due to crash on A495 Talbot Street both ways between the petrol station and A528 Grange Road.

The incident was first reported to the traffic-watching website at 12.25pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

