The man died at the scene of the crash on the A528 at Whitemere on Wednesday morning.

His white Triumph motorcycle was involved in a collision with a yellow Caterpillar Lift Truck, West Mercia Police confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which happened at about 11.45am.

The road was closed while emergency services, including an air ambulance, were on the scene, and while police accident specialists carried out investigations.

The road reopened at about 7.30pm in the evening.

Police Constable Richard Owen, from the Operations Policing unit said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email:- richard.owen@westmercia.police.uk."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived on scene to discover the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Police colleagues were already performing CPR before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.