Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist died in collision

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

The motorcycle rider who died following a collision near Ellesmere was a 60-year-old man, police have said.

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist died in collision

The man died at the scene of the crash on the A528 at Whitemere on Wednesday morning.

His white Triumph motorcycle was involved in a collision with a yellow Caterpillar Lift Truck, West Mercia Police confirmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which happened at about 11.45am.

The road was closed while emergency services, including an air ambulance, were on the scene, and while police accident specialists carried out investigations.

The road reopened at about 7.30pm in the evening.

Police Constable Richard Owen, from the Operations Policing unit said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email:- richard.owen@westmercia.police.uk."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

A spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived on scene to discover the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Police colleagues were already performing CPR before ambulance staff began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite everyone’s best efforts, it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News