Police grab motorbike they linked to youths riding 'dangerously' in Ellesmere

Officers say that it had been hidden in an alleyway down Diamond Way in Ellesmere and posted about their successful operation on Thursday night.
PCSO David Hughes, of Oswestry Rural North policing team, said: "After several reports from Ellesmere of bike being ridden by youths, with no helmets, no lights, no insurance, unlicensed riding dangerously on roads.
"Local safer neighbourhood team and patrol units targeted the area and located the bike which has now been seized."
On Twitter Oswestry police added that the bike "had been hidden in an alley way down Diamond Way."
