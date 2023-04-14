Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police grab motorbike they linked to youths riding 'dangerously' in Ellesmere

By David TooleyEllesmerePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have found and seized a motorbike after reports of one being ridden "dangerously" by youths.

Picture: Oswestry Police
Picture: Oswestry Police

Officers say that it had been hidden in an alleyway down Diamond Way in Ellesmere and posted about their successful operation on Thursday night.

PCSO David Hughes, of Oswestry Rural North policing team, said: "After several reports from Ellesmere of bike being ridden by youths, with no helmets, no lights, no insurance, unlicensed riding dangerously on roads.

"Local safer neighbourhood team and patrol units targeted the area and located the bike which has now been seized."

On Twitter Oswestry police added that the bike "had been hidden in an alley way down Diamond Way."

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News