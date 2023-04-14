Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A crew from Ellesmere was scrambled to the blaze in Beech Grove in the north Shropshire town at 10.32pm on Wednesday.

The incident involved one wooden shed about two metres by four metres that had been fully involved in fire along with fence panels and a tree. It took just over an hour to bring the flames under control.

Now Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, who attended the scene with a fire investigation officer alongside police, say there are concerns that there may have been asbestos present at the incident.

A spokesman said a test was carried out but the crews took the necessary precautions during operations in case the test was positive.

This included cordoning off the area and informing the council and landowner of the potential hazard in case they will need to be involved in any clean-up operations.

The spokesman added: "We are still waiting for confirmation of the asbestos test results however the main hazard was during the fire and when the area is being disturbed/broken so we have attempted to cover this risk with the cordon and informed those who should take on responsibility for the safe clean-up/disposal."

Officers said a resident enquired about entry to their garage within the cordon, but they "were informed of the potential hazard within the debris".

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said the incident is being treated as a possible arson.

"We are currently investigating the cause of a shed fire in Beech Grove, Ellesmere, on Wednesday April 12 although at this stage it is being treated as a possible arson."