Replacement tree for Princess Diana planted in Ellemere mereside gardens

Councillor Paul Goulbourne, Geoff Elner, Joan Mowl, and Anne Wignall at the tree planting ceremony

It replaces an earlier one that had been planted in April 2018 by Councillor Diana Andrews when she was the town mayor.

Current Ellesmere Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, who planted the new tree, said: “This was one of the last civic duties performed by Councillor Andrews.

"She acquired the tree on behalf of the town council and went up to Tudor Griffiths and collected the big stone that the plaque was attached to. The plaque simply read: ‘Planted in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales’. It was a lovely gesture.

“When the original tree died, councillors were determined to replace it and sought advice from Shaun Burkey, Shropshire Council’s northern countryside and heritage sites manager. We wanted a tree that would suit the conditions in the Cremorne Gardens.”

The carefully chosen tree, Amelanchier x grandiflora ‘Princess Diana’, forms a broad, upright small tree with pale young foliage and abundant white flowers in spring, followed by bluish purple edible fruits, much loved by birds. In the autumn, the tree puts on another show as the foliage blazes red, yellow and orange, offering four seasons of interest.

Mr Burkey said: “This tree is a real gem. It is a fine addition to the diverse range of trees we continually add to The Mere and a fitting memorial to a much-loved princess.”