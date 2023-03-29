Repair shop opens for first time at the weekend

The broken Father Christmas

She is hoping that someone at Ellesmere’s first Repair Café will be able to work some magic to restore a Christmas heirloom.

Di, from Ellesmere, said: "We have had a mechanical Father Christmas for some time, it was my mother-in-law’s," she said.

"We’ve hung on to it for sentimental reasons but whether it should make a sound or move, we can’t remember. It isn’t worth anything to anyone except to us."

The Repair Café will be held at Ellesmere Town Hall on Saturday between 1-4pm.

Organiser Amanda Weeks said that at least 10 volunteer fixers had been recruited with skills ranging from bike repairing, through sewing to glueing.

"In addition to being able to get some well-loved but broken items repaired, there will be ample opportunity to taste delicious home-made cakes to go alongside a cuppa," she said.

David Brown will be on hand to fix bikes. He said: "I have been riding and repairing my bikes for 30 years. The Repair Cafe is a chance to share my enthusiasm for cycling with neighbours, do a few repairs to keep them riding and pass on some knowledge. Bikes are simple machines that have remained basically unchanged for 100 years. With basic maintenance, bikes will last a lifetime.’

Repair Cafes now run throughout the country. Electrical items - like toasters and kettles - clothes, toys, ornaments and even some small pieces of furniture are typical articles brought for repair.

Geoff Ardill will be on hand for wooden pieces. He said: "One problem with wooden items is that the glue often dries out or cracks appear and things fall apart. Armed with a few pots of glue and basic fixings I can tackle small repairs on wooden objects including smaller items of furniture. ‘Since retiring, Geoff has made a hobby out of making ukeleles."

Stephanie Conover is passionate about extending the life of clothes. Although she has been sewing since a child, it is only in the last eight years that she has been sewing her own and her children’s wardrobes.

She said: "I might want my kettle fixing. The guy fixing my kettle might want the hole in the elbow of his shirt repairing. I hate fast fashion. It is an evil thing. If we can keep our clothes on our backs for a bit longer, the world will be a better place."