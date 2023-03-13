Roads closed for amorous amphibians to cross to their breeding ponds safely

One of the toads crossing the road

The rise in temperatures over the past couple of days has seen the annual migration of toads, frogs and newts get underway around Ellesmere as the amphibians make their way across fields and roads to the mere and outlying ponds.

To help them arrive safely Ellesmere's Toad Patrol group successfully applied for an order for the overnight road closures of part of the lane at the back of Ellesmere mere and also Cae Goody Lane, each night from 7pm until April 20.

Volunteers team up and go on "toad patrol" on the closed roads to pick up the amphibians and carry them in buckets to release them into the water. They they can spawn safely before heading back to their fields where they live for much of the time.

Toads on their way to the mere

A spokesperson for the volunteers said: "It has been a rather late start to toad migration season compared with the last few years.

"However, perfect conditions for them on Monday evening say 114 toads and two smooth newts moved safely to their breeding ponds."

The numbers of toads recorded in Ellesmere are the largest known populations having to make the hazardous journey across roads to reach their ancestral breeding ponds in all of Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Every year in early spring, common toads wake up from hibernation and start migrating to their ancestral breeding homes for the start of the mating season. But many fail to make it and become victims of traffic on the roads they have to cross.

Toads taken to the safety of the mere

“The common toad is a declining species in the UK and the death toll on the roads is adding to their decline," the toad patrol spokesperson said.

The Ellesmere Toad Patrols were started four years ago.

Even during the pandemic, the volunteers used their daily exercise allowance to patrol under Covid regulations.