Volunteers call for new Ellesmere community car scheme being set up

A new community car scheme for Ellesmere

Ellesmere Community cars will provide transport for essential journeys where public transport is either unsuitable or not available and the passenger does not have access to a vehicle. In other cases, a passenger might not be feeling well enough to drive.

Organiser Anne Wignall said that trips for GP, hospital, dentist, optician, physio appointments, trips to pick up prescriptions, go shopping, visit the bank, or to visit sick or elderly friends or family will all be possible once the scheme is running.

Passengers will contribute 30p per mile towards the cost of the journey, with the scheme supported by ShropshireCouncil.

Councillor Wignall, Ellesmere's current mayor, said: "The Ellesmere Community Cars Scheme provides a great opportunity for volunteers to make a valuable contribution to the local community.

"If you are a car driver with time to spare, and you enjoy meeting and helping people, we would love to hear from you. We also need one or more coordinators to help get people where they need to go. Coordinators can work from home responding to journey requests and arranging the transport with available drivers."

Volunteer drivers use their own vehicles and the council reimburses at a set mileage rate for each journey. As with coordinators, drivers are reimbursed for any out of pocket expenses. Passengers will pay any parking costs.

The scheme is Ellesmere based and will also serve the surrounding villages.

"As soon as we have volunteers in place, we will publicise contact details for Ellesmere Community Cars and members of the public will be encouraged to book journeys with us," Councillor Wignall said.