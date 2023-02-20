New logo for Youth Music Festival as final preparation in full swing

The youth music festival logo

Catrin Utting, a pupil at Ellesmere Primary School, won the competition to design this year’s Oswestry Youth Music Festival logo.

Members of the festival's committee who judged the competition said there were a huge number of entries this year and thanked everyone who entered.

The winning logo will be used on the 2023 festival’s programme and be printed on stickers given to all festival entrants.

Catrin Utting with Oswestry mayor, Councillor Jay Moore

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, presented Catrin with her winning voucher earlier this week. He said “The Youth Music Festival is an important event in the Oswestry calendar celebrating talented musicians across the area. This logo embodies the spirit of the competition and Catrin did a fantastic job with her design – congratulations.”

The Youth Music Festival will be held from March 1-5 and promises to be bigger than ever. It takes place over five days across three venues on Chapel Street at Christchurch, Hermon Arts, and the Methodist church in central Oswestry.