Staff and customers at petrol station fuel the poppy appeal

Julie Edwards, (left), general manager at Mere Motors receives a business fund-raising certificate from Ellesmere’s Poppy Appeal organiser Lynn Howard

Officials from the Legion’s local branch have presented a special certificate to the Mere Motors filling station and shop on Church Street, which has donated more than £1,000 to this year’s fund-raising campaign.

General manager Julie Edwards praised customers for their efforts

“They’re such a generous bunch. They’re always ready and willing to support a good cause such as the Poppy Appeal and they’ve done absolutely brilliantly,” she said.

“We’ve been supporting the Legion for a long time with a collecting box on the counter, but in recent years we’ve stepped up our efforts by promoting the appeal with messages on the fuel pumps and providing a facility for customers to make donations with their contactless cards. It’s worked really well.”

Local poppy appeal organiser Lynn Howard said: “We are always grateful to the whole business community in Ellesmere for the support they give us with fund-raising each year. The customers and staff at Mere Motors have shown exceptional generosity and we felt that we should present them with a special business certificate as a mark of our appreciation.”

The Legion branch has so far raised more than £9,700 for the current year’s appeal which was launched in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday last November and continues until the end of September.