Staff and customers at petrol station fuel the poppy appeal

Officials from the Legion’s local branch have presented a special certificate to the Mere Motors filling station and shop on Church Street, which has donated more than £1,000 to this year’s fund-raising campaign.
General manager Julie Edwards praised customers for their efforts
“They’re such a generous bunch. They’re always ready and willing to support a good cause such as the Poppy Appeal and they’ve done absolutely brilliantly,” she said.
“We’ve been supporting the Legion for a long time with a collecting box on the counter, but in recent years we’ve stepped up our efforts by promoting the appeal with messages on the fuel pumps and providing a facility for customers to make donations with their contactless cards. It’s worked really well.”
Local poppy appeal organiser Lynn Howard said: “We are always grateful to the whole business community in Ellesmere for the support they give us with fund-raising each year. The customers and staff at Mere Motors have shown exceptional generosity and we felt that we should present them with a special business certificate as a mark of our appreciation.”
The Legion branch has so far raised more than £9,700 for the current year’s appeal which was launched in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday last November and continues until the end of September.
Branch chairman Bob McBride said: “We never fail to be amazed at the generous support of people throughout Ellesmere and district, and the customers and staff and Ellesmere Motors are a great example of this."