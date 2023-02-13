Popular concert raised much needed funding for charities

Ellesmere College Chapel

The Porthywaen Silver Band and Ellesmere College choirs entertained an appreciative crowd at the first annual Midwinter Concert since Covid, appropriately themed 'Together Again'.

The concert at Ellesmere College provided something for everyone, ranging from the band's You'll Never Walk Alone and Fantasia on British Sea Songs to the choirs' Beatles and Simon & Garfunkle numbers and an Oliver Sing-a-long with audience participation. The evening culminated in a rousing rendition of the well-loved Vera Lynn classic, We'll meet Again.

Organiser and Town Mayor, Anne Wignall, said: " This was a wonderful evening with great music that brought a smile to people's faces. We are very grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of the evening. Thank you to the band, the Choral Society and the students, Ellesmere College for sponsoring the event, Ismay's Fashions and Blakemere vets for selling tickets, and Lakeside Coaches for providing free transport from the town. Finally, thank you to the generous audience members who came along and supported us."