Popular concert raised much needed funding for charities

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A musical extravaganza at Ellesmere College has raised almost £3000 for Age UK in North Shropshire and the Ellesmere Mayoral Charities.

Ellesmere College Chapel
The Porthywaen Silver Band and Ellesmere College choirs entertained an appreciative crowd at the first annual Midwinter Concert since Covid, appropriately themed 'Together Again'.

The concert at Ellesmere College provided something for everyone, ranging from the band's You'll Never Walk Alone and Fantasia on British Sea Songs to the choirs' Beatles and Simon & Garfunkle numbers and an Oliver Sing-a-long with audience participation. The evening culminated in a rousing rendition of the well-loved Vera Lynn classic, We'll meet Again.

Organiser and Town Mayor, Anne Wignall, said: " This was a wonderful evening with great music that brought a smile to people's faces. We are very grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of the evening. Thank you to the band, the Choral Society and the students, Ellesmere College for sponsoring the event, Ismay's Fashions and Blakemere vets for selling tickets, and Lakeside Coaches for providing free transport from the town. Finally, thank you to the generous audience members who came along and supported us."

The money will be shared between Age UK STW for itswork in North Shropshire, and the Mayor's Charities - Ellesmere Food and Warm Clothes Sharing Project and local youth organisations.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

