Car crashes into railings in Ellesmere incident

It is not known whether the vehicle was being driven at the time but Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that no-one had been trapped.

One fire engine was scrambled from Ellesmere fire station to the Ellesmere Business Park, in Oswestry Road, at 5.27pm on Sunday to reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a hatchback vehicle which has left the road and been in collision with some metal railings."

The crew used small tools to make the vehicle electrically safe and confirmed that no persons were trapped.